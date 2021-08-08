Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Conditions will be more favorable for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Deeper moisture will continue to spread into the area over the next few days as high pressure migrates towards the north. Strong winds and flash flooding will be the biggest concerns.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy skies with an overnight low in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

