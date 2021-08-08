Advertise
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side

(123RF)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead following a vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side that happened on Saturday, August 7.

According to officials, officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of South 6th Ave. and East Michigan Drive for the report of a serious-injury collision.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to the driver of a white 2005 Volvo S60. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 70-year-old Rafael Celaya.

According to interviews that were conducted at the scene, Celaya was traveling westbound on Michigan Dr. when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign at 6th Ave. Celaya continued west across the northbound lanes when his vehicle was struck by a blue 2014 Ford F-150 pickup.

Officers have determined that the driver of the Ford was not impaired at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. No citation of charges have been issued.

