One dead following motorcycle collision on Country Club Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead following a motorcycle collision that happened on Wednesday, July 21.

According to officials, officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the report of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle in the 3400 block of South Country Club Road.

Medics responded to the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On August 7, detectives were notified that the motorcyclist had died from his injuries. He has been identified as 59-year-old Andre Jeanisse.

After interviews were conducted, detectives determined that a white 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Country Club Rd. The motorcyclist was traveling south directly behind the Nissan.

When the Nissan began making a right turn, the driver abruptly turned back left onto the roadway where the motorcycle collided into it.

Officers from the DUI unit responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Nissan was not impaired. Detectives also noted that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

According to a news release, detectives will present their findings to Tucson City Court for any charges and/or citations that may be issued.

