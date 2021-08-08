Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

One dead following motorcycle collision on Country Club Road

(123RF)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead following a motorcycle collision that happened on Wednesday, July 21.

According to officials, officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the report of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle in the 3400 block of South Country Club Road.

Medics responded to the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On August 7, detectives were notified that the motorcyclist had died from his injuries. He has been identified as 59-year-old Andre Jeanisse.

After interviews were conducted, detectives determined that a white 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Country Club Rd. The motorcyclist was traveling south directly behind the Nissan.

When the Nissan began making a right turn, the driver abruptly turned back left onto the roadway where the motorcycle collided into it.

Officers from the DUI unit responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Nissan was not impaired. Detectives also noted that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

According to a news release, detectives will present their findings to Tucson City Court for any charges and/or citations that may be issued.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
Lorenzo Crowder is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left Jamarr Jones,...
UPDATE: Shooter claims he had been released from mental facility the day of young teen’s murder
Procession honors TPD Sergeant who died while off-duty

Latest News

Collision causes down power line, blocking traffic on Camino Verde
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash
Two people were taken to a hospital after this crash on Avra Valley Road Friday morning, Aug. 6.
Two people hurt in head-on crash on Avra Valley Road