TRAFFIC: Interstate 10 eastbound closed at Picacho Peak following fiery crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 eastbound closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7, due to a crash and vehicle fire.

Drivers should avoid the area and there was no timeframe for the road to reopen, but Arizona DPS confirmed the crash is being investigated.

According to Arizona DOT, the detour is:

Take Exit 211 to SR 87 northbound

Go eastbound on SR 287

Go southbound on SR 79

Go southbound on SR 77 to get back on I-10 in Tucson

*CLOSURE DETOUR*



Here is a detour for the closure of I-10 eastbound at milepost 219.



Take exit 211 to northbound State Route 87, proceed eastbound on State Route 287, then go southbound on State Route 79 to southbound State Route 77 and get back on I-10 in Tucson.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/w8lS2Mv8Q7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.