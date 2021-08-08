Advertise
TRAFFIC: Interstate 10 eastbound closed at Picacho Peak following fiery crash

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and vehicle fire.(ADOT)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 eastbound closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7, due to a crash and vehicle fire.

Drivers should avoid the area and there was no timeframe for the road to reopen, but Arizona DPS confirmed the crash is being investigated.

According to Arizona DOT, the detour is:

  • Take Exit 211 to SR 87 northbound
  • Go eastbound on SR 287
  • Go southbound on SR 79
  • Go southbound on SR 77 to get back on I-10 in Tucson

