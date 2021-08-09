ASU confirms 2 football coaches placed on administrative leave

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Two additional assistant coaches in the Arizona State University football program are on administrative leave, university officials confirm.

The university confirmed that Chris Hawkins and Prentice Gill have been placed on paid administrative leave amid the NCAA investigation into the Sun Devil football program. Hawkins has served as the defensive backs coach; Gill served as the wide receivers coach for the program.

The news comes after tight ends coach Adam Breneman was placed on leave on July 26, confirmed by university officials. The NCAA announced that it would investigate the program for allegedly violating recruiting policies during the COVID-19 “dead period” last year. The investigation alleges Arizona State hosted high school football prospects on campus when in-person recruiting was suspended by the NCAA.

Hawkins previously worked at USC as a graduate assistant, working with defensive backs before joining ASU in 2019. Gill worked as an offensive analyst at the University of Oregon before joining ASU as the co-wide receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator in 2019.

