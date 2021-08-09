Casino Del Sol to debut new Vegas-style table games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Live roulette, craps and mini baccarat table games will debut at Casino Del Sol on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Peter Yucupicio, will roll the dice in the first craps game at 9:30 a.m., then the tables will be open to the public for betting.

The addition of the new Vegas-style table games is a result of the amended gaming compacts signed by Gov. Doug Ducey and the state’s tribes in April 2021.

“We pride ourselves on providing an impressive collection of gaming options for our guests, so we are thrilled to introduce these new, interactive games to the floor,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “Our players no longer have to travel to another state to play these games, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the Sonoran Desert to enjoy the expanded gaming offerings.”

All three tables’ bets will start at $5.

“Adding these new gaming options allows us to grow our staff and will provide additional resources to support our tribe and important community programs in southern Arizona,” Yucupicio said.

To make room for the new games, several games have been relocated, including live poker tables. A new Poker Room is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in September.

