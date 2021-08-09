Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Employees put up sign saying they all quit at Family Dollar in Nebraska

Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar employees quit(KOLN)
By Jared Austin and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Family Dollar store has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit.

This is now the second business in town to have a situation such as this one, KOLN reported.

Back in July, nine employees quit a Burger King in Lincoln. They notified customers by rearranging the letters on the sign to say, “We all quit, sorry for the inconvenience.”

Former employees at the Family Dollar said the last of them quit Sunday, but the business could reopen soon.

The store said it’s temporarily closed and will be back open on Monday. Early Sunday, employees put up a sign saying they all quit and they were sorry for the inconvenience.

The last two employees decided to quit on Sunday, and they were the ones to put up the orange sign. Former employees said the store manager quit four or five days ago.

Former employee Breanna Faeller said the pay is low and they are working extra-long shifts. The store used to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and now the hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to a staffing shortage.

Faeller said as soon as new employees would come in, they would leave almost immediately

“We got employees hired, they went through the onboarding process, they’d work for us for 2 days and they’d quit. They’d be done so it was just a never-ending cycle of training people and them quitting and we wouldn’t have anybody anymore,” Faeller said.

She also said if the store decides not to raise wages, they should at least treat the employees better.

Faeller said if they don’t, this will continue to happen.

At this time KOLN has not received any word from Family Dollar on what they plan to do to keep their doors open.

Copyright 2021 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
One dead following motorcycle collision on Country Club Road
Procession honors TPD Sergeant who died while off-duty

Latest News

A judge gave Brandon Rutherford the choice of getting the COVID-19 vaccine or violating his...
Judge gives man ultimatum: Get COVID vaccine or violate probation
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in...
‘Nowhere to run’: UN report says global warming nears limits
Brittany Commisso, a former assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, talks about her...
Cuomo aide: 'He kissed me on the lips'