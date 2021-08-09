Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: an active week for storms!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deeper moisture will continue to spread into the area over the next few days as high pressure migrates towards the north. Storm chances increasing as temperatures stay in the 90s. Strong winds and flash flooding will be the biggest concerns with any storms that develop.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy skies with an overnight low in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
One dead following motorcycle collision on Country Club Road
Procession honors TPD Sergeant who died while off-duty

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 9th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 9th
KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Conditions will be more favorable for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST AUGUST 8, 2021
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST AUGUST 8, 2021
KOLD 530 FORECAST AUGUST 8, 2021
KOLD 530 NEWSCAST AUGUST 8, 2021