Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the contiguous United States will expand from the current 1-3 days to 1-5 days.(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The United States Postal Service is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters this fall as part of a plan to cut costs and provide more reliable service.

“Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the contiguous United States will expand from the current 1-3 days to 1-5 days,” according to a notice by the USPS in the federal register.

The USPS will apply a 4-day standard on First-Class Mail originating or being sent to areas in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

Essentially, expect longer delivery times for pieces of mail that have further to go.

Also under the new standards, delivery time for periodicals will expand from 3-4 days to a service standard of 3-9 days.

Here’s a look at the standard day ranges for mail being sent within the contiguous 48 states, as provided by the USPS:

Mail ClassStandard service range
First-Class Mail1-5
Periodicals3-9
USPS Marketing Mail3-10
Package Services2-8

Last week, the USPS reported a net loss of approximately $3 billion compared to a net loss of approximately $2.2 billion for the same quarter in 2020.

The financial report said service performance improved in the quarter, citing organizational focus as the reason for the success.

“We are transitioning from an outdated network and operational posture that was ill-equipped to handle the effects of the pandemic on the mix of mail and packages we process – and we expect this volume shift to continue into the foreseeable future,” explained Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.

“As we establish our new network design and deploy our operating initiatives, we will operate with much greater efficiency and precision, become financially self-sustaining, and deliver greater value to the American public we serve.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
One dead following motorcycle collision on Country Club Road
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, suffers serious injuries on Ruthrauff near La Cholla

Latest News

Casino Del Sol
Casino Del Sol to debut new Vegas-style table games
Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure senators brush off criticism from left, right
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries victim's sister
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
The CDC added 16 countries to its very high COVID-19 risk level. Should you change or cancel...
COVID delta variant impacts travel plans