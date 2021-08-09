Jacob Dindinger, EMT fatally shot, laid to rest Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - He was 20 years old, loved King of the Hill and had dreams of becoming a firefighter.

Jacob Dindinger, the EMT shot and killed during a mass shooting in Tucson on July 18, 2021, was laid to rest Monday.

It was a service for a hero, who’s watch ended too soon. His greatest acts perhaps yet to come, but greater still the lives he saved through his work and from donating his organs after his life ended.

The service started as one for any hero. A procession around town with firefighters, EMTs, police and first responders from as far as Laguna Beach and around Arizona, brought Dindinger to Casas Church.

A line of saluting, shrouded badges stood at attention to welcome his family and his remains, to remember a special life. Dindinger’s brother, Bryan Presetti, described Dindinger as shy kid who loved sports and the outdoors. While his father did not take the stand, his brother read a letter.

“I will miss watching movies with you, and you explaining the behind the scenes stuff to me, watching Bill Burr comedy routines and joking about eating deep fried eagles,” Presetti read aloud. “My heart is broken, but I know we’ll see each other again. I love you son.”

His fellow AMR first responders remembered Dindinger, and his coworker, Cassandra Moreno who was wounded that night.

“Cassandra Moreno, your courage and reliance are something to be proud of,” said Jackie Evans with AMR. “We look forward to your recovery, and we are here for you and to offer you any support you may need. Thank you for everything you did for Jacob on July 18th and for the citizens of Tucson.”

AMR also expressed sorrow for the families of Cory Saunders, a good Samaritan who lost his life that night, and Jennifer Fells, the victim.

Dindinger’s life was one that touched those outside of his. Tucson Mayor, Regina Romero, spoke briefly, while former congresswoman and shooting survivor Gabrielle Giffords listened on.

“Jacob’s service and desire to help others is admirable and so appreciated,” said Romero. “He put his all into helping others, making the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.”

