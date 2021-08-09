Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Living harmoniously with bees: tips for homeowners

Queen spotted in bee hive in Altar Valley, Arizona.
Queen spotted in bee hive in Altar Valley, Arizona.(KOLD)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s not just backyard gardens that are benefiting from monsoon 2021, pollinators are busy populating.

However, with recent bee attacks in Arizona, some are wondering how to protect bees and the public.

A beekeeper in the Altar Valley area said it begins with feral hive prevention and the simple steps homeowners can take.

”Any place that a bee can enter basically is the size of a pencil eraser, that’s how small it is,” said Monica King, beekeeper in Altar Valley.

Africanized bee removal is an unpredictable process, which King specializes in as a third-generation beekeeper. She recalled a recent relocation from inside of a mulberry tree.

“Such sweet bees, two weeks later I went to check on them in one of my hives and they wanted to kill me, and then two weeks after that I checked on them, and they were just as nice as can be, that is what we’re talking about by unpredictable,” King said.

To keep hives from becoming substantial, she said, homeowners need to pay attention to holes in their homes and fill them with steel wool or caulking instead of spray foam, which bees often chew through.

”I bring them out to my apiary, I re-queen them with the European genetics and after they get established I send them back to live in Tucson again with hobbyists so that we have more European genetics pushed out there,” King said.

King said the public should give bees respect and keep their distance, as well as look to beekeepers to know when relocation is possible or when extermination is necessary.

She said Africanized bees belong in rural areas among experienced beekeepers instead of being left alone in residential areas.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
Lorenzo Crowder is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left Jamarr Jones,...
UPDATE: Shooter claims he had been released from mental facility the day of young teen’s murder
Procession honors TPD Sergeant who died while off-duty

Latest News

UPDATE: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after getting hit on Ruthrauff near La Cholla
Players from the United States react after winning the gold medal in women's volleyball at the...
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics
KOLD Back to School
Many students feel academically and emotionally unprepared for this school year
Many students feel unprepared academically and emotionally for this school year
Many students feel unprepared academically and emotionally for this school year