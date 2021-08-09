Living harmoniously with bees: tips for homeowners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s not just backyard gardens that are benefiting from monsoon 2021, pollinators are busy populating.

However, with recent bee attacks in Arizona, some are wondering how to protect bees and the public.

A beekeeper in the Altar Valley area said it begins with feral hive prevention and the simple steps homeowners can take.

”Any place that a bee can enter basically is the size of a pencil eraser, that’s how small it is,” said Monica King, beekeeper in Altar Valley.

Africanized bee removal is an unpredictable process, which King specializes in as a third-generation beekeeper. She recalled a recent relocation from inside of a mulberry tree.

“Such sweet bees, two weeks later I went to check on them in one of my hives and they wanted to kill me, and then two weeks after that I checked on them, and they were just as nice as can be, that is what we’re talking about by unpredictable,” King said.

To keep hives from becoming substantial, she said, homeowners need to pay attention to holes in their homes and fill them with steel wool or caulking instead of spray foam, which bees often chew through.

”I bring them out to my apiary, I re-queen them with the European genetics and after they get established I send them back to live in Tucson again with hobbyists so that we have more European genetics pushed out there,” King said.

King said the public should give bees respect and keep their distance, as well as look to beekeepers to know when relocation is possible or when extermination is necessary.

She said Africanized bees belong in rural areas among experienced beekeepers instead of being left alone in residential areas.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.