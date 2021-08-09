New eegee’s location opening Wednesday on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eegee’s newest location is set to open Wednesday, Aug. 11 on Valencia Road and Cardinal Avenue.

The new location features a drive-thru, walk-up window for ordering and a covered patio in a 2,204-square-foot space.

According to a news release from the local chain, this is the first location with an outdoor-only dining room. Eegee’s also partnered with local artist Jessica Gonzales to paint the restaurant’s exterior columns.

CEO Ron Petty said this is the third eegee’s location that has opened in Tucson this year.

An eegee’s opened in May at The Landing at Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

“Our goal is that no Tucsonan is ever too far from our unique offering of eegees, grinders, and fries and we’re excited to take another step toward achieving that with the opening of our Valencia Road location,” Petty is quoted as saying.

Restaurant hours are Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The drive-thru is open until 10 p.m.

The restaurant is inviting locals to visit the new location, purchase eegee’s merchandise and enjoy music from a DJ between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.