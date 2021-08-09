PREVIEW: Impact of terminated trials could be felt for years to come

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has suspended or terminated important clinical trials across the country, including right here in southern Arizona.

Some of the reasons are difficulties recruiting patients, carrying out the trial itself, and measuring the outcomes.

Putting a pause on trials could mean significant scientific advancement will be delayed, if not stopped.

KOLD’s Wendi Redman interviewed local experts and trial participants about what that could mean for everyone.

Dr. Andrew Arthur of El Rio Health said it is not just a short-term problem and that we could be feeling the effects for years to come.

