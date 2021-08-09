Advertise
PREVIEW: Impact of terminated trials could be felt for years to come

By Wendi Redman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has suspended or terminated important clinical trials across the country, including right here in southern Arizona.

Some of the reasons are difficulties recruiting patients, carrying out the trial itself, and measuring the outcomes.

Putting a pause on trials could mean significant scientific advancement will be delayed, if not stopped.

KOLD’s Wendi Redman interviewed local experts and trial participants about what that could mean for everyone.

Dr. Andrew Arthur of El Rio Health said it is not just a short-term problem and that we could be feeling the effects for years to come.

Catch Wendi’s story at 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or you can check this story after it airs.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

