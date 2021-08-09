Salvation Army launches Indoor Summer Cooling Stations project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army is looking for donations to support its Indoor Summer Cooling Stations project.

The Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project provides relief for the community in safe indoor environments and reduces the risk of exposure, dehydration, heatstroke, and other health risks associated with summer. The project serves people experiencing homelessness in the Tucson area.

The Salvation Army will provide indoor heat relief stations through Aug. 31, including preliminary health screening, indoor respite, hygiene and sun safety items, shower facilities, meals and snack items, and housing referral service coordination.

Donations are needed for water, food, and emergency relief supplies. Cases of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses, and light-colored clothing are needed, as well as time from volunteers.

The cooling stations are located at Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, and the South Community Center, 1625 S. Third Avenue. People experiencing homelessness can go to either location from noon to 5 p.m. to connect with resources and learn about housing options available to them.

Also available: Showers, lunch, sack dinner, and snacks, laundry service, case managers, agency referral information, and El Rio Health services on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Donations of water and supplies can be dropped at the following locations:

Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue 520-795-9671, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.

All Nations Community Center, 1001 N. Richey, 520-795-4504, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

South Community Center, 1625 S. Third Avenue, 520-620-1076, open 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week through Aug. 31.

Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Boulevard, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed:

Bottled water.

Personal hygiene items.

Sunblock lotions.

Summer clothes.

Sunglasses – new and used.

Flip flops.

Umbrellas

Lip balm.

