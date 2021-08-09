Advertise
WATCH: Tucson-area EMT Jacob Dindinger laid to rest

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The EMT who died after being shot in the line of duty in Tucson last month was laid to rest Monday, Aug. 9.

Jacob Dindinger and his partner were ambushed in their ambulance at Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park on July 18. He died on July 29.

They were staged there during the shooting and house fire near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista.

The public paid its respects to Dindinger along a memorial procession route earlier in the day.

A memorial service for family, friends and colleagues was held at Casas Church in Oro Valley.

