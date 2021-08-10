Arizona reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 7th day

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona is continuing a nearly week-long streak of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

State health officials reported 2,582 new confirmed cases along with 12 deaths Tuesday. The daily case count is down somewhat from the past several days, where cases were as high as 2,800.

Since the pandemic began, Arizona has seen 950,827 cases and 18,400 deaths.

Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind surges in cases and hospitalizations being seen all over the country.

Virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb with 1,380 as of Sunday. Some hospital leaders have warned that health care systems could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.

Meanwhile, the state dashboard shows over 3.8 million — or 53.5% of the state’s eligible population — have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

In other developments, the University of Arizona in Tucson plans to resume all classes and activities in person when school begins on Aug. 23. President Robert Robbins said while state law prohibits universities from enacting mask mandates, he expects everyone to be respectful and don masks indoors.

“The ideal would be that we could require everyone to be vaccinated. We could require everyone to cover their face. We could require many things that other places are doing,” Robbins said during a virtual briefing. “But we cannot do that here because of state law and obviously, we are going to obey the law.”

Just like last year, the school will have an “isolation dorm” for students who test positive for COVID-19. Any student living on campus who has the virus must isolate there if they have no other options, school officials said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.