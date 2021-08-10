Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19

By Chancelor Winn and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19.

WLOX reports he has served the southern Mississippi community for 14 years, and now the community is lifting him up as he battles the illness.

“I know he is fighting with every ounce of his heart and every ounce of his body, not only for himself but for his little girl and his family,” said Amy Davis, a friend of Daffin.

Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille told WLOX that Daffin is in critical condition and has bounced around to several medical centers as hospitals throughout the state endure a shortage of beds due to the pandemic.

“He started out in George County, wound up in Ocean Springs, and now is over in Jackson, Mississippi. So he’s made three trips, and he’s in critical condition,” Castille said. “We just, at this point, basically have been told the best thing we can do is pray for him.”

Several law enforcement agencies in the area are working together to host a fundraiser lunch for Castille on Friday.

“Basically, there’s not a lot we can do,” Castille explained. “We can’t give him blood. We can’t do anything that most people want to do for people who are ill. There’s really nothing we can offer other than this type of service and prayer. That’s it. It’s pretty much in God’s hands right now.”

The community is also holding a special prayer service Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new eegee's is the third one the restaurant has opened in Tucson this year.
New eegee’s location opening Wednesday on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters from numerous agencies are at an apartment complex where carbon monoxide is.
North side apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide detected
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts rescued three people from the...
UPDATE: 3 people rescued from stranded vehicle; Heavy rains cause delays for Marana Unified School District
Valerie Louise West
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver dies days after crash

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign in 14 days.
Cuomo to step down, resign
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,582 new cases of COVID-19; 18,400 total deaths
The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better”...
Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill