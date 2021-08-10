Covid-19 testing demand is rising

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Arizona COVID-19 cases are rising, and the demand for testing is following suit.

“We planned ahead for this,” said Wendell Long, co-owner of Arcpoint Labs. “A lot of the other vendors are running out of tests right now but, we stockpiled tests from before.”

Long says in May there were days when just 20 people would get COVID tested. Today that number is much different; they’re often administering up to hundreds of tests a day.

“Were at 66% right now but we’re not complaining, we don’t want that other 33% we don’t want it for the community,” said Long.

Back in November and December, Arcpoint was forced to turn people away because demand was so great.

“Thank goodness we have not had to turn anyone away,” said Long. “It’s nowhere near the level that it was before.”

He says the vaccine is to thank for a smaller surge. Though, he says in the pact couple of weeks he has seen the number of kids getting tested increase.

“Their parents are very concerned their parents want them to get back into school they’re not the kids who have COVID but the ones who have been exposed,” said Long. “Its good to see that people are still concerned and getting tested when they feel like they have symptoms.”

The health department says they’re not aware of any COVID testing shortages and says if you wish get COVID tested, you can make an appointment to do so on their website. If you want to get tested at Arcpoint Labs, you can email Colleen Edwards at cedwards@arcpointlabs.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.