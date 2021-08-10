Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: daily storm chances continue!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deeper moisture will continue to spread into the area over the next few days as high pressure migrates towards the north. Storm chances increasing as temperatures stay in the 90s. Strong winds, locally heavy rainfall and flooding will be the biggest concerns with any storms that develop.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

