Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

HARD MTN DEW expected to hit shelves in 2022

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN...
With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.(Hand-out | The Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (Gray News ) – Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo are teaming up to create a new alcoholic beverage – HARD MTN DEW.

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

Both companies have pushed boundaries in an effort to anticipate what consumers want, according to a news release.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

You can expect to find HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new eegee's is the third one the restaurant has opened in Tucson this year.
New eegee’s location opening Wednesday on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters from numerous agencies are at an apartment complex where carbon monoxide is.
North side apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide detected
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts rescued three people from the...
UPDATE: 3 people rescued from stranded vehicle; Heavy rains cause delays for Marana Unified School District
Valerie Louise West
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver dies days after crash

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign in 14 days.
Cuomo to step down, resign
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,582 new cases of COVID-19; 18,400 total deaths
The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better”...
Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill