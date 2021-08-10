LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A powerful Monsoon storm passed through southern Arizona early Tuesday. Aug. 10.

Most of the action was in the Marana, Oro Valley and Summerhaven areas, where at least an inch of rain fell.

The storms led to several rescues (drivers and hikers), road closures and delays for parents and students. A church in Tucson was even struck by lightning, but there was no fire threat.

Swift-Water Rescues

The Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire responded to two swift-water rescue calls at the Canyon del Oro Wash near La Chollas and Overton early in the morning.

According to Golder Ranch, two trucks got stuck. One of the vehicles had five people and they needed help getting out. The other truck had one person in it and they were able to get out on their own.

ON SCENE of a swift water rescue in CDO Wash at Overton/La Cholla. @NorthwestFire & @GRFDAZ responded. A crew walked into the treacherous fast-moving flood water to save three trapped in Nissan just as it drifted further downstream. #Tucson #monsoon #AZwx pic.twitter.com/8FozQNcLL3 — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) August 10, 2021

Stranded Hikers

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search & Rescue, several hikers were stranded at Sabino Canyon early Tuesday.

The PCSD Search & Rescue said it could take several hours to get the hikers out.

Several hikers are stranded in Sabino Canyon due to water. If you cross water during monsoon season be prepared for this to happen. You should bring food, water, and clothing in the event this happens to you. It could take several hours for the water to recede. @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/QoKXHSjdbh — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) August 10, 2021

Flash Flood Warnings

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Pima and Pinal counties until 11 a.m.

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near the Catalina Mountains as well as Catalina and Oro Valley. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn Fire burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sutherland Wash and into the CDO Wash.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Redington and Seven Falls. This also includes East Wilds Road at the Canada del Oro, StateRoute 77 between Milemarkers 80 and 88. Streams and drainages in this warning include: Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, the Rillito, Cañada del Oro, Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash, Gibb Wash and Esperero Wash.

Road Closures

As of 10:30 a.m., several roads were closed in Pima County due to the weather.

Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way

Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road

Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash

Tucson Church Struck By Lightning

The Tucson Fire Department said crews responded to University City Church on Sixth Avenue after it was struck by lightning before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

TFD, which blocked off Sixth Avenue northbound so crews could check on the building, said there was no fire danger.

POWER SURGE ⚡️ #TucsonFire is on scene at the UCity Church on 6th Avenue, which was struck by lightning shortly before 10 this morning. Ladder crews are headed to the roof, however there is no fire danger. Fire Prevention is in scene #TFD pic.twitter.com/p1Z5vrLlCn — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 10, 2021

Marana Buses Delayed

Students in the Marana USD were advised that district schools and buses are delayed by two hours because of storm-related floods affecting routes.

First Alert Forecast

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY : 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Monsoon 2021

Monsoon 2021 has been one for the record books with both plenty of rain and damage.

