LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
As of 10:30 a.m., several hikers were stranded at Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A powerful Monsoon storm passed through southern Arizona early Tuesday. Aug. 10.
Most of the action was in the Marana, Oro Valley and Summerhaven areas, where at least an inch of rain fell.
The storms led to several rescues (drivers and hikers), road closures and delays for parents and students. A church in Tucson was even struck by lightning, but there was no fire threat.
Swift-Water Rescues
The Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire responded to two swift-water rescue calls at the Canyon del Oro Wash near La Chollas and Overton early in the morning.
According to Golder Ranch, two trucks got stuck. One of the vehicles had five people and they needed help getting out. The other truck had one person in it and they were able to get out on their own.
Stranded Hikers
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search & Rescue, several hikers were stranded at Sabino Canyon early Tuesday.
The PCSD Search & Rescue said it could take several hours to get the hikers out.
Flash Flood Warnings
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Pima and Pinal counties until 11 a.m.
Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near the Catalina Mountains as well as Catalina and Oro Valley. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn Fire burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sutherland Wash and into the CDO Wash.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Redington and Seven Falls. This also includes East Wilds Road at the Canada del Oro, StateRoute 77 between Milemarkers 80 and 88. Streams and drainages in this warning include: Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, the Rillito, Cañada del Oro, Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash, Gibb Wash and Esperero Wash.
When the National Weather Service issues weather alerts in our region, they will be listed HERE.
You can check on current weather alerts at https://www.kold.com/weather/alerts/ or by downloading our weather app for Android and Apple devices.
Road Closures
As of 10:30 a.m., several roads were closed in Pima County due to the weather.
- Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way
- Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road
- Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash
Tucson Church Struck By Lightning
The Tucson Fire Department said crews responded to University City Church on Sixth Avenue after it was struck by lightning before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
TFD, which blocked off Sixth Avenue northbound so crews could check on the building, said there was no fire danger.
Marana Buses Delayed
Students in the Marana USD were advised that district schools and buses are delayed by two hours because of storm-related floods affecting routes.
First Alert Forecast
- TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.
- WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.
- THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
- FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.
- SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.
- SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
- MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
To see more on the forecast, visit the KOLD weather page.
Monsoon 2021
Monsoon 2021 has been one for the record books with both plenty of rain and damage.
While staying safe, we would love to see you weather video and photos. You can share them with us by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.