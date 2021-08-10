Advertise
Man arrested after ‘surreptitious’ recording at UArizona rec center

Irving Adrian Bojorquez faces charges after a recording incident at the UArizona Camous...
Irving Adrian Bojorquez faces charges after a recording incident at the UArizona Camous Recreation Center on July 14.(University of Arizona Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 31-year-old man faces charges on Tuesday, Aug. 10 after he allegedly made secret recordings at the University of Arizona Campus Recreation Center in July.

Irving Adrian Bojorquez, who is not affiliated with the university, is charged with surreptitious recording or viewing and third-degree criminal trespassing. Bojorquez had already been banned from all University of Arizona property when he was arrested.

University police asked the public for help identifying a suspect in a recording incident that took place in the rec center on July 14.

On Aug. 5, authorities said, they found Bojorquez on campus. After university police detectives interviewed him, he was arrested.

