North side apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

Firefighters from numerous agencies are at an apartment complex where carbon monoxide is.
Firefighters from numerous agencies are at an apartment complex where carbon monoxide is.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of an apartment complex on Orange Grove Road and Oracle Road after carbon monoxide was reported in the area.

The Northwest Fire District tweeted on Monday, Aug. 9, firefighters had evacuated residents in Barcelona Apartments and are ventilating the affected units.

Per the Northwest Fire District, firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department and Golder Ranch Fire District also responded.

