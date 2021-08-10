North side apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of an apartment complex on Orange Grove Road and Oracle Road after carbon monoxide was reported in the area.

The Northwest Fire District tweeted on Monday, Aug. 9, firefighters had evacuated residents in Barcelona Apartments and are ventilating the affected units.

Per the Northwest Fire District, firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department and Golder Ranch Fire District also responded.

Northwest Fire, @TucsonFireDept & @GRFDAZ crews are responding to a Carbon monoxide emergency at Barcelona Apartments off Oracle & Orange Grove Rd. Occupants evacuated. Crews are ventilating affected units in building. pic.twitter.com/xBMelFnOjT — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 9, 2021

