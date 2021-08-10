Officials brace as UArizona students set to return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students are arriving back on the University of Arizona campus is two weeks and COVID-19 preparations are being made now to prevent a scenario like last year, when their return caused a big spike in cases.

But this year, the university is limited in what it can do, because of laws passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, which prohibit mask and vaccine mandates.

Now, UArizona officials say, they’re strongly urging all students to get the vaccine.

“I am pleading with you, I am pleading with you, if you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Robbins, the UofA President.

But the university can do little more than “strongly recommend” students follow protocols.

“I expect everyone who goes into our classrooms to have their face covered, I expect them to get vaccinated,” Dr. Robbins said. “So those are my expectations.”

There is concern the community could see a repeat of last year when students returned and there was a significant spike in cases that needed immediate attention.

A rigorous testing program and a stay-in-place order by the Pima County Health Department stopped the spread before it spilled too far into the community.

Several fraternities and sororities were ordered to stay-in-place while the department implemented a contact tracing program.

“We will be able to do another stay in place recommendation but that is all we have available to us,” said Dr Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “If and when we have another situation like we had then.”

The Health Department will be working closely with the university, which will be in charge of making recommendations based on the department’s health authority, giving it more latitude than the university has.

“We are very cognizant of the restraints that have been placed on the university by the legislature and Governor’s orders,” she said. “We are trying to work within them.”

More than 32,000 students from all points in the US and the world are expected to start arriving next week.

