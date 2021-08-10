Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for schools and a vaccine requirement for county employees on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The mask mandate, which would have been for all public schools, failed 3-2.

The vaccine requirement, which failed 4-1, would have covered all county employees.

The Board of Supervisors also took the following actions:

Declined to declare a state of emergency over COVID-19

Voted to pull funding for the Arizona Bowl and remove the county’s name from the game’s website

Moved to Aug. 16 a vote on a measure that would require all health care workers in the county get vaccinated

