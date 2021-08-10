Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from numerous agencies are at an apartment complex where carbon monoxide is.
North side apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide detected
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
The new eegee's is the third one the restaurant has opened in Tucson this year.
New eegee’s location opening Wednesday on Tucson’s south side
Valerie Louise West
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver dies days after crash
Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash

Latest News

The $7.1 billion in earmark, or "community project funding," requests from House members...
In rush to restore budget earmarks, Arizona lawmakers made modest asks
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Preteen gets COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Despite threat to salary, some Fla. school chiefs impose mask mandate
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo
The traditional balloon drop, from the end of the Democratic National Convention in a 2016 file...
Independent voter registrations surge as parties fall