State Sen. Tony Navarrete resigns amid child sex crime accusations

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete has announced his resignation from public office on Tuesday following accusations of sexual conduct with a child and molestation of a minor.

Navarrete was arrested last Thursday and faces multiple counts of sex crimes against two children. Navarrete was released from the Maricopa County Jail on a $50,000 bond Saturday morning. Following the announcement of Navarrete’s arrest Thursday, lawmakers and state leaders reacted, with many calling for Navarrete to resign.

“These are incredibly disturbing allegations,” said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a tweet. “These are deeply disturbing charges,” Hoffman said in her tweet. “We must hold our elected leaders to the highest standards.”

Late Friday morning, Arizona Senate Democrats released the following full statement:

“We are deeply disturbed by what we’ve learned from recent media reports about the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete. As Senate Democrats we stand with all survivors of sexual assault and encourage anyone who needs it to call the Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline at 602-279-2980 (SMS Text: 520-720-3383). These allegations and arrest are serious and deeply troubling. Right now, it’s important to allow for due process to take place through our judicial system. We are closely monitoring the situation and are anxious for the facts of this ongoing investigation to be revealed. At this point we do not have any details surrounding this ongoing case and we will refrain from further comment.”

“If Senator Tony Navarrete has not resigned by noon, I am calling on the Governor to call a special session for the purposes of voting to expel,” Arizona Republican Senator Kelly Townsend tweeted Monday morning.

According to court documents released late Friday afternoon, on Aug. 4, a 16-year-old boy told detectives during the first incident, Navarrete put his hand down the victim’s pants and touched him inappropriately and that Navarrete would go on to do this several times. The victim said this happened to him more than five times. Navarrete also reportedly touched the victim’s 13-year-old brother’s upper leg, who had to hit his hand away, documents stated.

The victim told investigators he suffers from anxiety and anger issues stemming from the abuse. On Aug. 5, during an audio and video recording between the victim and Navarrete, the teen asked Navarrete if he regretted touching him. Navarrete responded saying “of course I regret any bad actions that I did, absolutely wishing everything could be different.” The victim asked Navarrete why he touched him, to which Navarrete responded saying “he wasn’t well” and that “nothing the (victim) did was his fault.” Navarrete went on to say he was not happy for his actions and that he will have to live with them for the rest of his life.

While Navarrete posted his $50,000 bond, he was also ordered by a county judge on Friday to surrender his passport, stay away from minors, and, in accordance with Arizona state law, have electronic monitoring put in place.

