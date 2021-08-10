Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side

(Tucson Police Department Robbery Unit)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Speedway employee at knifepoint on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

According to a tweet by TPD Robbery, it occurred at Speedway Gas Station located at East Broadway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the Canyon del...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
The new eegee's is the third one the restaurant has opened in Tucson this year.
New eegee’s location opening Wednesday on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters from numerous agencies are at an apartment complex where carbon monoxide is.
North-side apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide detected
Valerie Louise West
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver dies days after crash
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side

Latest News

State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.
State Sen. Tony Navarrete resigns amid child sex crime accusations
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 10th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storm chances continue!
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal...
Prince Andrew faces no good choice in Epstein accuser case