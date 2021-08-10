TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Speedway employee at knifepoint on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

According to a tweet by TPD Robbery, it occurred at Speedway Gas Station located at East Broadway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

ARMED ROBBERY: This suspect robbed a Speedway employee at knife point. The robbery occurred at Speedway Gas Station located at Broadway/Kolb. If you recognize this suspect please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/y444NVdm95 — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) August 10, 2021

