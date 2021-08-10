TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Speedway employee at knifepoint on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
According to a tweet by TPD Robbery, it occurred at Speedway Gas Station located at East Broadway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.