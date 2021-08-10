Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TUSD Busing Crisis: Board member reports 30 drivers hired

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District superintendent reported a shortage of 70 drivers only a day before school started, leaving parents to scramble to find a way to get their kids to campus.

But on Thursday, Governing Board member Sadie Shaw posted an update on Facebook.

“We are adding back routes ASAP as the 30 newly hired bus driver’s complete their training,” she wrote.

Board member Sadie Shaw posts 30 bus drivers have been hired.
Board member Sadie Shaw posts 30 bus drivers have been hired.(KOLD)

KOLD checked documents containing district hires. Records dating back to January show only a handful of hires and a few firings.

Records as of Aug. 10 don’t show any bus driver hirings, but these HR postings usually lag a few weeks or more.

TUSD is expected to present an transportation update during the next board meeting on Tuesday.

The district reports that before the pandemic the district needed more than 275 drivers to cover all the routes.

TUSD provides details on the impact of bus driver shortage.
TUSD provides details on the impact of bus driver shortage.(KOLD)

Right now, the district needs 212 to service more than 8,000 students.

There are 142 total routes available, so the district is short 70.

Currently they have 152 TUSD drivers and limited contracted service available.

TUSD is also trying to increase HUB routes, which is the workaround for the driver shortage, meaning parents have to drive their children to a bus stop further away, sometimes even miles away.

The district reports 28 routes are still needed.

An attempt Monday afternoon to reach the board for further comments on the hiring and training processes for bus drivers was unsuccessful.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Picacho Peak late Saturday, Aug. 7 due to a crash and...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Picacho Peak following fiery crash
Officers investigating deadly crash on Tucson’s south side
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
One dead following motorcycle collision on Country Club Road
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, suffers serious injuries on Ruthrauff near La Cholla

Latest News

In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
Officials brace as UArizona students return
Officials brace as UArizona students set to return
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
City of Tucson seeing significant increase in youth committing violent crimes