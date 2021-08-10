TUSD Busing Crisis: Board member reports 30 drivers hired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District superintendent reported a shortage of 70 drivers only a day before school started, leaving parents to scramble to find a way to get their kids to campus.

But on Thursday, Governing Board member Sadie Shaw posted an update on Facebook.

“We are adding back routes ASAP as the 30 newly hired bus driver’s complete their training,” she wrote.

Board member Sadie Shaw posts 30 bus drivers have been hired. (KOLD)

KOLD checked documents containing district hires. Records dating back to January show only a handful of hires and a few firings.

Records as of Aug. 10 don’t show any bus driver hirings, but these HR postings usually lag a few weeks or more.

TUSD is expected to present an transportation update during the next board meeting on Tuesday.

The district reports that before the pandemic the district needed more than 275 drivers to cover all the routes.

TUSD provides details on the impact of bus driver shortage. (KOLD)

Right now, the district needs 212 to service more than 8,000 students.

There are 142 total routes available, so the district is short 70.

Currently they have 152 TUSD drivers and limited contracted service available.

TUSD is also trying to increase HUB routes, which is the workaround for the driver shortage, meaning parents have to drive their children to a bus stop further away, sometimes even miles away.

The district reports 28 routes are still needed.

An attempt Monday afternoon to reach the board for further comments on the hiring and training processes for bus drivers was unsuccessful.

