2 coaches indicted for student’s heat stroke death in Georgia

By WGCL staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) - A family is reacting after two people have been charged in the death of their child.

A Clayton County grand jury indicted Imani Bell’s former coaches, Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer, on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to a child and reckless conduct.

The indictment stated the defendants caused “excessive physical pain by conducting outdoor conditioning training in dangerous heat.”

An autopsy revealed Bell, a junior at the time, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme temperatures.

“They were also forced to run up stadium steps,” said L. Chris Stewart, the family’s attorney, in February.

The Bells filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walker-Asekere, Palmer and several Clayton County district employees, claiming they failed to follow mandated safety guidelines.

According to the Georgia High School Athletic Association, outdoor workouts aren’t allowed to happen when the temps are over 92 degrees. The heat index was in the triple digits when Bell collapsed.

“Imani started showing signs that she was going into heat distress. She couldn’t finish the mile run. She was stumbling,” Stewart said.

Bells parents have been seeking justice for the last two years, heartbroken to have lost their first daughter while in the care of coaches she trusted.

“We, every day, are learning to live with the loss of our daughter,” said Dorian Bell, Imani’s mom.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

