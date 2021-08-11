Advertise
ASU to require masks in classrooms

Arizona State University said normal operations are being planned for the fall semester.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - With back to school around the corner and students filing in for a new school year, students will be required to wear face masks at Arizona State University when inside university buildings.

ASU officials announced the change for the fall semester. Students will be required to wear face masks in all classrooms and research labs. Face coverings will also be required where social distancing is not possible.

Masks will also be required in all clinical programs and centers. These locations include:

  • ASU Health Center
  • Child Development Laboratory
  • Counselor Training Center
  • Meeting rooms
  • Workshops
  • Design/Productions studios

ASU says masks may also be required in certain outdoor settings where students may be in close contact with others.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the University of Arizona’s president Dr. Robert Robbins urged students and faculty to get vaccinated against the virus. He also emphasized mask-wearing while indoors. That university currently isn’t mandating face coverings or vaccines.

Back in July, ASU said that it would comply fully with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order preventing schools from requiring masks. The university said that normal operations are being planned for the fall semester. Masks were previously only being requested in certain health care centers and on-campus shuttles.

ASU is continuing to recommend students and staff get vaccinated and is providing COVID-19 vaccines free of charge. Students and staff can schedule a vaccine appointment at eoss.asu.edu/health. Find out more about the university’s COVID-19 policy at ASU health services’ website.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

