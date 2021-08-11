Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

Copyright 2021 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the Canyon del...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
Tucson police are seeking leads in the murder of Domingo Molina.
One dead in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Irving Adrian Bojorquez faces charges after a recording incident at the UArizona Camous...
Man arrested after ‘surreptitious’ recording at UArizona rec center
Ambulance
Three dead in crash after CBP pursuit along I-10 near Picacho Peak

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden administration sounds alarm on rising energy prices
The Alamo Wash overflowed its banks on Tucson's east side early Wednesday morning, Aug. 11.
LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash flood warning issued for southeastern Pima County through 7:45 a.m.
After a few years of nurturing sea turtle “Neptune,” the UGA Marine Education Center and...
Sea turtle released into ocean after years of nurturing at aquarium