Cochise County sending shelter animals to no-kill HSSA

Cochise County is sending its animals, such as this dog in the shelter in Douglas, to HSSA.
Cochise County is sending its animals, such as this dog in the shelter in Douglas, to HSSA.(Cochise County Board of Supervisors)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County shelters animals are now being sent to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, which makes it more likely for those animals to be adopted.

The county’s Board of Supervisors announced on Tuesday, Aug. 10 it approved an agreement between the county and the Humane Society after more than 8,000 residents signed a petition requesting a centralized animal shelter in the county after the Huachuca City shelter closed in 2018.

“We hear you. We too want a centralized animal shelter, and that shelter is coming in 2023. And in the meantime we begin now in transporting county dogs/cats to the Humane Society in order to save their lives,” supervisors said in a news release.

The closure of the shelter in Huachuca City made it difficult for residents to find a lost pet, adopt or volunteer, as the shelters in Douglas and Willcox are over an hour away in each direction.

While the euthanasia rate was less than 5% in the Huachuca City shelter, supervisors say, it has since increased to 30% for dogs and 70% for cats in the Douglas shelter.

Through the agreement, HSSA expects to save more than 10,000 dogs and cats over the next five years.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

