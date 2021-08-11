Crash involving school bus closes Valencia Road between Camino de la Tierra, Caballo Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash involving a school bus resulted in the closure of a portion of Valencia Road on Tucson’s west side on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

A truck was also involved in the crash.

No information about possible injuries was immediately available.

