TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen will conduct controlled explosive operations Wednesday, Aug. 11.

According to a tweet by DMAFB, this will happen from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Detonations may be heard in the local community.

🗣️UPDATE🗣️



Today, August 11, 2021, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron will conduct controlled explosive operations from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Detonations may be heard in the local community. — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (@DMAFB) August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.