FIRST ALERT FORECAST: rain and storm chances continue!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain is winding down across southern Arizona but still expect to run into flooded roadways and running washes. Another round of spotty storms possible this afternoon. Activity ramps up Friday through the weekend with widespread rain and flooding concerns expected.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

