Hiring event for nurses planned for Aug. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Tucson and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson are looking for RNs and CNAs/RNTs.

The hospitals will host a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Avenue.

Hiring will be made for the following Tucson location(s):

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Tucson, 1921 W. Hospital Drive

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson, 2650 N. Wyatt Drive



Registered Nurses (RNs) – Full-Time

Current licensure; Bachelor’s degree preferred

As a registered nurse at Encompass Health channel the full extent of your knowledge, skills, ambition, and experience on a daily basis. Inspire our patients to progress each day as you:

Help patients by supervising care and treatments, leading patient assessments, creating personalized plans of care, targeting patient concerns and offering the best solutions.

View each patient with a strong sense of empathy, listen closely to their personal stories, and get to know each one’s physical, mental and emotional needs.

See patients progress due to the effort you and your team put forth each day and build rewarding relationships with them during stays that last from two to four weeks.

Spend each day helping someone to regain control of their lives with the goal of being discharged from the hospital and back to their community, families and friends

Rehabilitation Nursing Technicians (CNAs/RNTs) – Full-Time

1+ year exp. in inpatient hospital setting preferred

As a rehabilitation nurse technician I, channel the full extent of your knowledge, skills, ambition and experience on a daily basis. Inspire our patients to progress each day as you:

Use your attention to the little details that have a big effect on each patient’s treatment plan.

Provide direct patient care based on your level of training and competence.

Assist an RN or LPN in completing patient-care support tasks.

Promote the best possible patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Make a real difference that you can see and feel as you help patients to thrive on a daily basis.

CDC guidelines including social distancing and masking will be followed. Please bring your resume and be ready to interview. Applicants are encouraged to RSVP through the Indeed hiring event, however, walk-ins are welcome as well. Send your resume ahead of time to Lori.brackett@encompasshealth.com.

