LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash flood warning issued for southeastern Pima County through 7:45 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Pima County until 7:45 a.m.

Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain and flash flooding near and west of Green Valley. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Locations that will experience flash flooding include Sahuarita and Green Valley, including Interstate 19. Streams and drainages in the warning include South Mendoza Wash, Peitas Wash, Sopori Wash, Demetrie Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Banner Wash, Champurrado Wash, Santa Cruz River, Brawley Wash and Old Junction Wash.

Road Closures

As of 5:09 a.m., several roads were closed in Pima County due to the weather. Those roads are:

Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash

Sandario Road between Avra Valley Road and Twin Peaks Road

Overton Road at the CDO Wash

Camino de la Tierra at the Rillito

Jamie Avenue north of Bopp Road

Aldon Road north of Bopp Road

Havasu Road near Columbus Boulevard at the Finger Rock Wash

Synder Road at Ventana Wash east of Scenic Mountain

Three areas where the Agua Caliente Wash crosses (Tanque Verde Road, Houghton Road, Tanque Verde Loop Road)

Tanque Verde Road west of Conestoga Road

Tanque Verde Road near Castle Rock Drive

Tanque Verde Road east of Soldier Trail

Speedway Boulevard to east Cape Horn Drive

Wentworth Road at Tanque Verde Wash (north of Speedway Boulevard)

Houghton Road north of Speedway Boulevard at the Tanque Verde Creek

Snyder Road closed west of Sabino Valley

Old Spanish Trail between Valencia and Escalante roads

Old Spanish Trail east of Camino de la Alta at the Coyote Creek intersection

River Road east of Pontatoc Road at the wash crossing

Esperanza near I-10

Mission Road south of MP 1

Camino De La Canoa near Silver Sky Place washed out

Mission Road north of Duvall Mine Road

First Alert Forecast

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy wtih highs in the low 90s.

Monsoon 2021

Monsoon 2021 has been one for the record books with both plenty of rain and damage.

