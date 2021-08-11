Lynn-Urquides briefly locked down because of nearby police activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elementary school on Tucson’s west side was locked down briefly because of police activity in the area on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to 1655 W. Ajo Way for reports of a man with a gun.

The man was located and detained.

There were no reports of injuries and there is no threat to the public.

Lynn-Urquides Elementary School, 1573 W. Ajo Way, was locked down as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.