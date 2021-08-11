Advertise
Lynn-Urquides briefly locked down because of nearby police activity

Police say Lynn-Urquides Elementary School was locked down as a precaution on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Police say Lynn-Urquides Elementary School was locked down as a precaution on Wednesday, Aug. 11.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elementary school on Tucson’s west side was locked down briefly because of police activity in the area on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to 1655 W. Ajo Way for reports of a man with a gun.

The man was located and detained.

There were no reports of injuries and there is no threat to the public.

Lynn-Urquides Elementary School, 1573 W. Ajo Way, was locked down as a precaution.

Pima County road closures