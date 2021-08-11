Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas. The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal broke at the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of successful football coach Art Briles, and the later departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.

In its ruling, the NCAA said the allegations centered on conduct never before presented to the Committee on Infractions, “namely, that Baylor shielded football student-athletes from the institution’s disciplinary process and failed to report allegations of abhorrent misconduct by football student-athletes, including instances of sexual and interpersonal violence.”

The panel said Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual violence on campus but argued “that those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA legislation.”

“Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees,” the ruling said.

The NCAA said the case that led to penalties involved Level II and III impermissible benefits and drug testing violations in Baylor’s football program, and Level II violations involving the institution’s student host program.

Along with the four years probation and a $5,000 fine, Baylor will face recruiting restrictions during the 2021-22 academic year. There could also be a vacation of all records in which athletes competed while ineligible, which came during a time when Baylor won two Big 12 titles and had four 10-win seasons in a span of five years.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the Canyon del...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
Tucson police are seeking leads in the murder of Domingo Molina.
One dead in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Irving Adrian Bojorquez faces charges after a recording incident at the UArizona Camous...
Man arrested after ‘surreptitious’ recording at UArizona rec center
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill
Southwest Airlines is one of several major U.S. airlines not requiring employees to be...
3 major airlines not mandating vaccines for workers
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave’ doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit
The NEID spectrometer looks for Earth-like planets outside our solar system by measuring slight...
Painstaking search for new planets begins on Kitt Peak