One dead in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Monday, Aug. 9.

Officers said they were dispatched to an area near South Liberty Avenue and West Irvington Road, where they found 37-year-old Domingo Sebastian Molina suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they treated Molina at the scene before medics took him to Banner University Health Center, where he died hours later.

Detectives who collected evidence and heard interviews say they believe the shooting was not random, and are actively following leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

