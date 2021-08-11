Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

One dead in shooting on Tucson’s south side

Tucson police are seeking leads in the murder of Domingo Molina.
Tucson police are seeking leads in the murder of Domingo Molina.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Monday, Aug. 9.

Officers said they were dispatched to an area near South Liberty Avenue and West Irvington Road, where they found 37-year-old Domingo Sebastian Molina suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they treated Molina at the scene before medics took him to Banner University Health Center, where he died hours later.

Detectives who collected evidence and heard interviews say they believe the shooting was not random, and are actively following leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the Canyon del...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
The new eegee's is the third one the restaurant has opened in Tucson this year.
New eegee’s location opening Wednesday on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters from numerous agencies are at an apartment complex where carbon monoxide is.
North-side apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide detected
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
Casino Del Sol
Casino Del Sol to debut new Vegas-style table games

Latest News

The San Tan Valley Public Library is the first in Pinal County to be run by the county.
Pinal County opens new library
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storm chances continue!
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
UN climate change report
“It’s not up for debate” UN report reveals major human role in climate change