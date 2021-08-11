Advertise
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway

Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Victor Romero in Tucson's midtown.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on East Speedway Boulevard in Tucson early Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Authorities said they were called around 3 a.m. to the 3600 block of East Speedway Boulevard after a shooting in the area was reported.

When they arrived, police said, they found 29-year-old Christopher Victor Romero suffering from gunshot wounds and began treating him at the scene.

Medics took Romero to Banner University Medical Center, where he died shortly after he got there.

Detectives say they determined Romero and the alleged shooter, Salvador Ricardo Blancas, 29, had known each other and gotten into an altercation before the shooting. Blancas had left the scene before officers arrived.

During the investigation, police say, they found that Blancas had turned himself in to the Marana Police Department.

Blancas faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County Jail.

