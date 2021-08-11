Advertise
Pesky insects swarm Tucson

Fly swatters, other protectants sold out across town
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a bug invasion. If you’re seeing them just about everywhere, you’re certainly not alone.

“In the desert, water is life and right now were having a big explosion of life in the desert,” said Gene Hall, the Manager of Insect Collection at the University of Arizona.

Flies, mosquitos, moths are bugging lots of people around town these days.

“With these rains we have such an excess amount of water in the city it’s providing more of a habitat for most to breed,” said Hall.

The insect invasion has many people across town searching for tools like fly swatter but, hardware stores across Tucson say they’re completely sold out.

“If you don’t want flies getting in your house, the best thing to do is try not to have doors open,” said Hall. “Make sure screens on your windows are tightly sealed, make sure there’s no gaps.”

As for mosquitos, he says its best to make sure there’s no standing water anywhere in your back yard or near your house. And as for moths, Hall says right now their population is booming because their feeding on plants growing because of the rain.

Hall says the moths are completely harmless and says to avoid them, it’s best to stay indoors , keep the outside lights on at night to a minimum.

“The main thing is preventable measures at home make sure your home is not easy for these insects to get inside,” said Hall. “They’re probably going to continue to be out there through most of the rest of monsoon season.”

He says right now, the best thing to do is trying to enjoy them while they’re here.

“Appreciate what’s out there,” said Hall. “If you’re outdoors see what they’re doing how they live their lives were fortunate to live in a place with the most insect diversity in north America.”

