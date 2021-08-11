Pinal County opens new library

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County started a new chapter and opened a library on Aug. 10, 2021.

The San Tan Valley Public Library is the first in Pinal County to be run by the county. It boasts more than 20,000 items to check out.

There are books for all ages as well as movies, digital media, and board games.

Local residents are excited to have this new, local resource.

“Before, we had to drive so far to get to one or the other one you would have to pay for,” said Patty Howick.

“My mom told us we’re going to come here like every single week. So, I’m like yay! More books for me to borrow and return!” said 10-year-old Kaylee Green.

County leaders said this library will not charge fines for late materials.

If you are interested in getting library card, they are free for Pinal County residents. You just need to show a picture I.D. with your current address. You can also show a utility bill or school mail.

