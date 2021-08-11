Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the Canyon del...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
Tucson police are seeking leads in the murder of Domingo Molina.
One dead in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Irving Adrian Bojorquez faces charges after a recording incident at the UArizona Camous...
Man arrested after ‘surreptitious’ recording at UArizona rec center

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Amber ALert
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
With vaccine requirements becoming more common, what do you do if you lose your proof of...
What to do if you lose your vaccination card
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised