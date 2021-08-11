Tucson Unified could lose students, funding over mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Republican lawmakers have asked Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funding from any school district, like Tucson Unified, that have created mask mandates.

The Republicans also want the state to begin legal action against the districts.

Tucson Unified (89 schools, 47,000 students) became the state’s third district to required masks following a meeting on Aug. 5. The other districts are Phoenix Elementary District (14 schools, 5,000 students) and Phoenix Union High School District (22 schools, 28,000 students). The moves may be in defiance of recently passed state law.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to Tucson Unified for comment.

HB 2898 prohibits K-12 schools from requiring students to become vaccinated or wear masks in the classrooms. The state law was enacted in June but the legislation doesn’t go into effect until Sept. 29. According to the Associated Press, it did have a provision saying “the prohibition is retroactive.”

Twenty-six state representatives and senators signed the letter and asked for four things to happen. Those demands are:

Withhold federal funding from any district not complying with the law.

Offer vouchers to families with students in those districts.

Send a letter to families reminding them about the mask mandate ban and letting them know about the vouchers.

Start legal action against any district defying the state.

“The blatant disregard for the State of Arizona’s authority exhibited by the non-compliant local governments is an affront to the very core of our state and nation’s form of government,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “A resounding message must be delivered to any local government or subdivision of the state considering defying state law—lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

