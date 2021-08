TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a building fire on the east side on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Firefighters say the fire is in the 2100 Block of North Calle Cienega, and residents in that area have been evacuated.

Residents are urged to avoid the area while crews work.

#TucsonFire is working a structure fire in the 2100 block of N. Calle Cienega 🔥 Residents evacuated. Avoid the area while crews work — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 11, 2021

