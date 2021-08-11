Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson man gets five years in 2019 theft of Terry Francona’s World Series rings

Jamey Estep is facing charges of burglary, theft and trafficking stolen property in the theft...
Jamey Estep is facing charges of burglary, theft and trafficking stolen property in the theft of Terry Francona's World Series rings.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge recently sentenced a Tucson man to five years in prison after he stole numerous World Series rings from Major League Baseball team manager Terry Francona’s home in 2019.

Jamey Estep, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking stolen property.

Estep was arrested in December 2019 for trafficking six stolen rings, including two MLB World Series Championship rings, three MLB All-Star rings and one college Hall of Fame ring.

State prosecutors say Francona returned home from the 2019 MLB season to find that the rings had been taken from his Tucson-area home.

Pima County Sheriff Deputies tracked the two World Series Championship rings to a memorabilia collector in Phoenix who had been trying to sell them. Detectives then traced the rings back to Estep.

Estep initially denied to police that he’d had the rings, but later claimed he’d bought them for $400 from a friend and sold them to a memorabilia collector. Estep and his attorney later helped investigators recover one of Francona’s College Hall of Fame rings.

Francona’s three MLB All-Star rings have still not been found.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the Canyon del...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
Tucson police are seeking leads in the murder of Domingo Molina.
One dead in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Irving Adrian Bojorquez faces charges after a recording incident at the UArizona Camous...
Man arrested after ‘surreptitious’ recording at UArizona rec center

Latest News

Firefighters say the fire is in the 2100 Block of North Calle Cienega.
Tucson firefighters battling building fire near Cienega High
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
The road will likely be closed for the next few hours, police said.
Serious injuries, road closed in Tucson’s south side
Cochise County is sending its animals, such as this dog in the shelter in Douglas, to HSSA.
Cochise County sending shelter animals to no-kill HSSA