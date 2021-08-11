Tucson man gets five years in 2019 theft of Terry Francona’s World Series rings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge recently sentenced a Tucson man to five years in prison after he stole numerous World Series rings from Major League Baseball team manager Terry Francona’s home in 2019.

Jamey Estep, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking stolen property.

Estep was arrested in December 2019 for trafficking six stolen rings, including two MLB World Series Championship rings, three MLB All-Star rings and one college Hall of Fame ring.

State prosecutors say Francona returned home from the 2019 MLB season to find that the rings had been taken from his Tucson-area home.

Pima County Sheriff Deputies tracked the two World Series Championship rings to a memorabilia collector in Phoenix who had been trying to sell them. Detectives then traced the rings back to Estep.

Estep initially denied to police that he’d had the rings, but later claimed he’d bought them for $400 from a friend and sold them to a memorabilia collector. Estep and his attorney later helped investigators recover one of Francona’s College Hall of Fame rings.

Francona’s three MLB All-Star rings have still not been found.

