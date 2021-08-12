ACTION DAYS: Flash flood watch in effect through weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, because of a potential for flash-flood producing rains in the forecast.

The storms’ slow movement will lead to heavy rain and flood concerns. Storms look to favor the high terrain mainly across Santa Cruz, eastern Pima and Cochise counties by late afternoon lasting through the evening. Storms will ramp up Friday afternoon through Saturday with rounds of heavy rain possible, which would lead to more flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Locally heavy rainfall combined with the saturated ground will likely result in flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from past and more recent wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. Flash flooding may also lead to significant mainstem river rises that could linger into Sunday and Monday. This may result in some washes and rivers reaching flood stage.

First Alert Forecast

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Action Day. 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Action Day. 70% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Monsoon 2021

Monsoon 2021 has been one for the record books with both plenty of rain and damage.

