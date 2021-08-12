Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden made the case Thursday for his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

He gave a speech about prescription costs, pointing to skyrocketing prices for insulin and treatments for multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

The president says the U.S. pays the highest prescription drug costs of any developed nation in the world.

“What we’re proposing is that we’ll negotiate … with a company based on a fair price,” Biden said. “One that reflects the cost of the research and development and the need, providing for a significant a profit but that’s still affordable for consumers.”

The president has proposed giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and expanding its coverage to dental, vision and hearing.

Under his plan, Medicare prices on drugs also would be made available to private insurance companies.

Biden said too many pharmaceutical companies do not use enough of their profits on research and innovation to justify the costs. They instead use it to inflate their worth and on executive compensation.

According to one study, from 2016 to 2020 pharmaceutical companies spent $577 billion in stock buybacks and dividends - $56 billion more than what they spend on all research and development over that same period of time,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area
Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Lawmakers have asked Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funding from any school district, like Tucson...
Tucson Unified could lose students, funding over mask mandate

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Jamie Spears steps down as daughter Britney’s conservator
A school mask debate got heated in Tennessee.
Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee